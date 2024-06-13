Modi 3.0: Delhi Police preparing '100 Day's Action Plan' for initiatives, objectives

New Delhi: The Delhi Police is in the process of preparing a "100 Day's Action Plan", after the newly formed central government asked all the ministries and departments to give final touches of their planning of work for the next 100 days of Modi 3.0.

According to sources, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has asked all the unit heads to submit "100 Day's Action Plan" by June 14, which may be later submitted to the Union home ministry.

A letter was sent to all the special commissioners and joint commissioners of their respective units, seeking a plan for the next 100 days for their 'verticals' by the Delhi Police Headquarters earlier this week, the sources said.