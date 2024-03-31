Mother India in pain, tyranny won't work: Sunita Kejriwal at I.N.D.I.A. bloc rally

As top opposition leaders gathered at Ramlila Maidan for the 'Loktantra Bachao' rally, Sunita Kejriwal said, "The people of Delhi have faced injustice in last 75 years. We will make Delhi a full state if the I.N.D.I.A. bloc comes to power."

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren were among the first to reach the Ramlila Maidan.