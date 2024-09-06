NDMC reports over 94 per cent drop in dengue cases compared to last year

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council has reported over a 94 per cent drop in cases of dengue this year as compared to last year, data stated on Friday.
According to the data, the NDMC area recorded seven cases of dengue this year till August 29, while the number was 131 last year during the same period.
There was only one case of Chikungunya in the NDMC area last year till August 29. However, there have been no cases so far. One case of Malaria was reported in 2023 till August 29 and one case was reported this year, the report stated.
The data showed that the NDMC has issued 1,679 notices this year so far where mosquito breeding was found and 104 challans were issued till now.
NDMC Member Kuljeet Singh Chahal said that the NDMC is making all efforts to identify and eliminate existing mosquito-borne breeding conditions to prevent the outbreak of malaria and dengue in the area.
"Due to surveillance and awareness, cases of mosquito-borne diseases, especially dengue, have come down by 94 per cent. This year only seven patients of dengue have been detected as compared to the last year of 131.
"There was one patient of malaria, not a single patient of chikgunya has been registered this year. As compared to the MCD, it has reported 237 cases of malaria, 578 cases of dengue, and 30 cases of chikungunya," Chahal said.
The NDMC area divided into 14 circles wherein 15, anti-malaria mate 15 surveillance worker, 83 anti-malaria gangman, and 29 seasonal anti-malaria workers with 30 additional workforce from civil department during monsoon seasons developed to prevent and checked the area by providing the machines like knap sack, battery spray machine, puls fog, vehicles mounted fogging machines, he said.
A total of 15,735 institution/government building, garden, parks, and 5,10,452 house checked by the field worker deployed for this purpose. A total of 7,746 blood slides collected for Malaria tested and 10,48,764 number of containers were checked.
The public health department also detected 15 hot spots in their area like construction sites, civil, horticulture inquiries stations and police stations. It has also been updated that 10,842 complaints received this year till Friday and all the complaints have been attended on priority basis, Chahal said.
Anti-larval and anti-adult mosquito measures taken to control vector borne disease. The field workers visits the houses, offices, construction sites, hotels, water bodies, drains etc. to find out mosquito breeding. If breeding is found, anti-larval action is taken accordingly, he said.
Chahal also informed that as compared to the last year, NDMC has added more fogging machines, additional deployment of staff and regular meetings with the resident welfare association and market welfare association this year with the aim for prevention of Malaria, Dengue and Mosquito nuisance in its area.