Nearly 700 people falling prey to cyber crimes in Delhi every day, says top cop

The cyber helpline number 1930 receives, on average, 55,000 to 60,000 calls per month or 1,700 per day, of which 700 to 800 are new complaints, every day, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO, which is also called Cyber Crime unit) Hemant Tiwari said in an interaction with PTI editors at the agency's headquarters here.

The numbers which are for Delhi alone suggest that the problem may be far more grim nationwide.