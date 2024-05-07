No interim relief for Arvind Kejriwal for now in excise policy case

In a setback to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred the order on interim bail plea of Delhi chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

The top court said it would try to finish the matter the day after or list it for next week.

During the hearing, ED told the SC that during the 2022 Goa polls, Arvind Kejriwal had stayed in a seven star hotel, and the bill was partly footed by the Delhi government's general administration department.

The representation for the Delhi CM told the apex court that he would not deal with any excise policy case-related files, if granted interim bail. The SC, however, held that it would not want Kejriwal to pursue "official" duties if granted interim bail.

The top court, however, told the central agency that Kejriwal is an elected leader and needs to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta was given a note by Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate, in which he contradicted the submission of Kejriwal that the statements of approvers were suppressed by the probe agency.

The apex court had earlier said that it would consider granting interim bail to the Delhi Chief Minister in view of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

"We will keep the matter on Tuesday morning now, and since it is going to take time, we may hear you on the questions of interim bail due to the elections... so please be prepared to answer on that," a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta had told told Additional Solicitor General S V Raju on Friday.