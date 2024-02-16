No question of encroachment on court land, AAP tells Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party has approached the Supreme Court claiming that its office located on Rouse Avenue here is not an encroachment but was lawfully allotted to it, long before it was earmarked for extending the court complex.

The party said it is ready and willing to vacate the space provided at least one of two office spaces, it was entitled due to upgradation of its status as a national party, was allotted to it in New Delhi Municipal Area in view of forthcoming general elections.

In an intervention application, it said far from being an instance of ‘encroachment’, the subject premises were officially allotted to it on December 31, 2015 for its state unit office. Such allotment of office space for official party work is an essential element of public funding of elections in India and is designed to level the electoral playing field, it said.

The party said since this allotment, it has risen to become a national political party and status has further enhanced its need for, as well as its entitlement to office spaces in the New Delhi Municipal Area, at par with the five other national parties.