No Raavan can separate Laxman from Ram: Manish Sisodia recalls how CBI tried to turn him against Kejriwal

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi's former deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has for the first time spoken at length to party workers and the public about his time in judicial custody for the CBI corruption case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

He alleged that attempts were made to turn him against his political mentor and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in jail.

"They tried to break me. I was told that Arvind Kejriwal had framed me. They told the court that Arvind Kejriwal named Manish Sisodia. I was told in the jail, 'name Kejriwal, you will be saved'," Mr Sisodia said. He was speaking at a party event called Janata ki Adalat (People's Court).