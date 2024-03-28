'No scope of judicial interference': Delhi HC dismisses PIL seeking removal of Arvind Kejriwal from post of CM

A Delhi High Court division bench comprising of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora on Thursday dismissed a Public Interest litigation (PIL) seeking removal of Arvind Kejriwal from the post of CM, Live law reported.

"Having heard the counsel for the petitioner, and having perused the paperbook, this court is of the view that there is no scope of judicial interference vis a vis the relief sought," the court said in its judgement.

"It is for the other wing of the government to examine the same in accordance with law. The court clarifies that it has not commented on the merits of the case. The petition is dismissed," the Court judgement further added.

More to follow...