'Not in national interest,' says Kejriwal on CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday claimed that the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 is "not in national interest" while accusing the ruling BJP of playing with the country's future for the sake of votes.

Addressing a press conference, he said the need for bringing this legislation would not have risen if the BJP had worked in the past ten years.

He said the new law says that the citizenship will only be granted to the refugees who had entered India before 2014, but this is just the beginning. He expressed fear that once this Act comes into action, people from Pakistan and Bangladesh will start coming to India in large numbers.