One dead, five injured after roof collapses at Delhi Airport, flight departures suspended at Terminal 1

New Delhi: In a tragic incident that raised questions on civic amenities in the national capital, one person was killed and five were injured on Friday morning after a portion of the roof of the Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsed on cars, including taxis, amid heavy downpour that threw traffic on roads and air into chaos.
The capital recorded 153.7 mm of rainfall, which began around 3 AM, leading to waterlogging across the city that resulted in affecting the travel plans of people. Terminal 1 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport was closed till 2 PM after the roof collapse, which upset the travel plans of a lot of fliers.
The India Meteorological Department defines very heavy rain as rainfall amounting to between 124.5 and 244.4 mm in a day.
At the airport, three fire-tenders were sent after a call about the incident was received by the Delhi Fire Service around 5:30 AM. A comprehensive search operation was conducted to ensure that no one was trapped in the damaged vehicles.
An official said one person was killed as he succumbed to injuries during treatment. Five others are undergoing treatment. One person was rescued from a car on which an iron beam had fallen.
Besides the roof sheet, the support beams also collapsed, damaging the cars parked in the pick-up and drop area of the terminal-1.
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said that he was monitoring the situation and the injured have been shifted to the hospital. "Personally monitoring the roof collapse incident at T1 Delhi Airport. First responders are working at the site. Also advised the airlines to assist all affected passengers at T1. The injured have been evacuated to hospital. Rescue operations are still ongoing," he posted on 'X'.
In a statement, the Delhi International Airport Ltd said, "due to heavy rain since early this morning, a portion of the canopy at the old Departure forecourt of Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 collapsed around 5 AM. There are injuries reported, and emergency personnel are working to provide all necessary assistance and medical aid to those affected. As a result of this incident, all departures from Terminal 1 are temporarily suspended, and check-in counters are closed as a safety measure."
In a statement, an IndiGo spokesperson said flight operations are impacted due to structural damage at T1 due to adverse weather conditions and it has led to flight cancellations in Delhi as passengers are not able to enter the terminal. "Passengers already inside the terminal will be able to board their planned flights, but those with flights later in the day will be offered alternatives," the airline said.
SpiceJet said that flights have been cancelled as T1 will remain partially closed for operations until further notice.
Waterlogging was reported from various parts of the capital with vehicles stuck on roads. Traffic at ITO and Dhaula Kuan were also affected due to waterlogging.