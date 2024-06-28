One dead, five injured after roof collapses at Delhi Airport, flight departures suspended at Terminal 1

New Delhi: In a tragic incident that raised questions on civic amenities in the national capital, one person was killed and five were injured on Friday morning after a portion of the roof of the Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsed on cars, including taxis, amid heavy downpour that threw traffic on roads and air into chaos.

The capital recorded 153.7 mm of rainfall, which began around 3 AM, leading to waterlogging across the city that resulted in affecting the travel plans of people. Terminal 1 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport was closed till 2 PM after the roof collapse, which upset the travel plans of a lot of fliers.

The India Meteorological Department defines very heavy rain as rainfall amounting to between 124.5 and 244.4 mm in a day.