'Our order very clear,' Supreme Court on Arvind Kejriwal's statement asking people to vote AAP so he doesn't have to go back to jail

Mehta said, "It (the statement) is a slap on the face of the institution. I take exception to it."

Quoting Kejriwal, Mehta said, the AAP convenor in his public speech said, "they (people) say that I would have to go back to jail in 20 days. If you vote for broom (AAP’s symbol) our party symbol, then I would have not to go to jail."

"How can that happen if you vote for me then I don't have to go back to jail on June 2," Mehta asked.

"That is his assumption. Our order is clear," the bench clarified.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal, sought to raise a statement made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Kejriwal's interim bail.

“I did not think he would say this and I will file an affidavit and he was alleging malafide against the government…I will file an affidavit about the top minister of this government," Singhvi said.

On this, the bench said, "As far as critical analysis or even criticism of the judgment is concerned, you may have different viewpoints; we have no difficulty with that. Our order is very clear."

"We specifically said that we are not making an exception to anybody. What we felt was justified, we passed that order,” the bench said.

The court was hearing arguments on behalf of the Enforcement Directorate questioning maintainability of the petition filed by Kejriwal challenging his March 21 arrest and remand in the 2022 liquor policy scam case.

On May 10, the Supreme Court had granted interim bail to Kejriwal, arrested by the ED on March 21 in the liquor policy scam case, for campaign till June 1.