JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Over 10 injured as tent installed at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium collapses; rescue ops under way

More details are awaited.
Last Updated 17 February 2024, 06:42 IST

Follow Us

More than 8 people were on Saturday injured after a temporary structure installed near Gate Number 2 of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium collapsed in Delhi, news Agency ANI quoted police as saying.

"The incident happened when the labourers were on lunch. There has not been a heavy impact," a security guard said to ANI.

"10-12 people who have suffered injuries have been shifted to hospital. Rescue operation is underway," Asif Ansari, Medical technician-Emergency services of Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital added.

2 people who were trapped during the mishap have been rescued, PTI reported.

More details are awaited.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 17 February 2024, 06:42 IST)
India NewsDelhiJawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT