Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Party workers are AAP's biggest strength, says Arvind Kejriwal in video message

Kejriwal, in a video message for the party workers on X, urged them to give the next two-three months for the elections, claiming AAP is the 'only hope for the country'.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 08:32 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2024, 08:32 IST
India NewsAAPDelhiIndian PoliticsArvind Kejriwal

Follow us on :

Follow Us