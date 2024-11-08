Party workers are AAP's biggest strength, says Arvind Kejriwal in video message

<p>New Delhi: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday workers are the biggest strength of the party ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections due in February next year.</p>.<p>Kejriwal, in a video message for the party workers on X, urged them to give the next two-three months for the elections, claiming AAP is the "only hope for the country".</p>.AAP sounds poll bugle in Delhi, to enroll 1 lakh office bearers at grassroots-level by Nov 20.<p>"AAP is the only hope for our country. I urge all our workers to leave work for the next two-three months and work for the elections," he said.</p>.<p>The AAP supremo further claimed that forces against the party will do anything to defeat them in Assembly polls, but they can't let such forces win.</p>.<p>He also said AAP is a "fresh breeze" in Indian politics that talks about health and education, roads, etc.</p>