'People are in miserable state': Delhi HC pulls up authorities for 'insensitive' approach towards tree preservation

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court expressed concern on Friday over the pollution level in the national capital and pulled up authorities for their "insensitive" approach towards preservation of trees.

Annoyed over the alleged violation of the court's earlier directions on not carrying out any civil work within a two-metre radius of any existing tree without prior permission, the high court said trenching activity has been carried out with brutality.

"The people of Delhi are in a miserable state. Look at the pollution. None stops you but you have to be considerate.... They (trees) were planted pursuant to the orders of the high court. Look at the brutality. It is absolutely insensitive," Justice Jasmeet Singh said.