PG in any specialised stream of Home Science eligible to apply for lecturer post: SC

However, "If one has to follow the logic adopted by the High Court, then the entire notification will collapse as the subjects of History, Economics, Political Science, Sociology etc are also mentioned without the so-called specialisations and they must be set aside by the same logic," the bench said.

The bench also gave example like History has its specialised subjects in post graduation such as Ancient History, Archaeology, Epigraphy, Modern Indian History, World History, European History, South-east Asian History, West Asian History etc.

The simple answer is that for under graduation, History is a subject in itself, the court added.

Dealing with the plea by the appointed candidates, the bench upheld the recruitment process initiated in 2007 by the Karnataka Public Service Commission and affirmed the appointments.

The bench also said if the rule does not prescribe a subject-wise speciality, there is no justification for the High Court to examine the propriety, or for that matter its beneficial effect.

The bench, therefore, held, "We found no difficulty in arriving at the conclusion that the requirement, as assumed by the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal and the High Court, is not a mandate of the recruitment rules. Even otherwise, the Tribunal and the High Court have erroneously based their conclusions on policy considerations relating to how such a breakup would be beneficial to the candidates".

The bench said the High Court committed an error in not focusing on what the rule provides for and whether the advertisement is in consonance with it.

"If the High Court had confined itself to the basic features of judicial review, it would have avoided committing the error that it did," the bench said.