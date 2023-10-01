PM Modi, senior leaders attend BJP Central Election Committee meeting, focus on Rajasthan

With the party fielding three Union ministers, besides four other MPs, as candidates in the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, it may continue with the strategy in Rajasthan. Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kailash Choudhary are from the state where the BJP won all but one of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in 2019.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, besides party president J P Nadda, are among the members of the CEC.