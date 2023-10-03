Police raids NewsClick's office, journalists in Delhi; Opposition calls it 'distraction' by Modi govt

The searches were conducted almost one-and-half months after Delhi Police's Special Cell registered a case on August 17 under the controversial Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Indian Penal Code.

The premises searched included those of NewsClick editor Prabir Purkasthya and journalists Abhishar Sharma, Urmilesh and Bhasha Singh among others. Police have seized laptops and mobile phones of several journalists as part of the investigations.

Urmilesh and Sharma were taken to the Special Cell office for questioning though investigators said they have not been placed under arrest.

Activist-journalist Teesta Setalvad's residence in Mumbai was also searched besides the official bungalow allotted to Sitaram Yechury as CPI(M) General Secretary where one of the portal's employees resides. Residences of journalists Sohail Hashmi, Aunindyo Chakravarty and satirist Sanjay Rajaura were also searched.

The portal and the journalists, who faced action, are critical of the Narendra Modi government.