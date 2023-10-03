Police raids NewsClick's office, journalists in Delhi; Opposition calls it 'distraction' by Modi govt

In an action that attracted criticism and triggered outrage, Delhi Police on Tuesday morning conducted raids at the premises of journalists, writers and satirists linked to the online portal NewsClick in what investigators claimed was part of a probe into its source of funding.
Opposition leaders saw the police action as a “distraction” by the Modi government while media bodies highlighted it as “unrelenting harassment and persecution” of those who speak the truth while “nurturing sycophantic journalists” and “another instance of the government’s pattern of arbitrary and intimidatory behaviour”.
The searches were conducted almost one-and-half months after Delhi Police's Special Cell registered a case on August 17 under the controversial Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Indian Penal Code.
The premises searched included those of NewsClick editor Prabir Purkasthya and journalists Abhishar Sharma, Urmilesh and Bhasha Singh among others. Police have seized laptops and mobile phones of several journalists as part of the investigations.
Urmilesh and Sharma were taken to the Special Cell office for questioning though investigators said they have not been placed under arrest.
Activist-journalist Teesta Setalvad's residence in Mumbai was also searched besides the official bungalow allotted to Sitaram Yechury as CPI(M) General Secretary where one of the portal's employees resides. Residences of journalists Sohail Hashmi, Aunindyo Chakravarty and satirist Sanjay Rajaura were also searched.
The portal and the journalists, who faced action, are critical of the Narendra Modi government.
The Delhi Police's action came following inputs received from the Enforcement Directorate, which had conducted searches at NewsClick premises earlier. NewsClick had denied allegations of any wrongdoing related to funding though a latest New York Times report alleged that it received funding from money from US millionaire Neville Roy Singham for pro-China propaganda in India.
Before he was detained, Sharma wrote on 'X', "Delhi police landed at my home. Taking away my laptop and phone."
Bhasha Singh posted on X, "Finally last tweet from this phone. Delhi police seizure (sic) my phone."
Congress Media Department Chairman Pawan Khera called the searches a "fresh distraction from the explosive findings" of caste census in Bihar and the growing demand for caste census across the country. "When he (Modi) faces questions from out of syllabus, he resorts to the only counter he has in his predictable syllabus -- DISTRACTION," he posted on 'X'.
Yechury said police conducted searches at his residence on Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane as one of the party worker's sons, who works for the portal, stays there. "Police came to question him. They took his laptop and phone. What are they investigating, nobody knows. If this is an attempt to try and muzzle the media, the country must know the reason behind this," he said.
RJD's senior MP Manoj K Jha described the searches as "most unfortunate". "Why are you calling them Delhi Police... They are under Amit Shah and nothing takes place without his consent. Those who refuse to join their (BJP) 'Bhajan Mandali', they do this against them. This incident will be written in history and this step of the government will cost them," he said.
The opposition I.N.D.I.A alliance also put out a joint statement condemning the raids.
"Govt's coercive actions are invariably directed against only those media organisations and journalists that speak truth to power. Ironically, govt is paralysed when it comes to taking action against journalists inciting hatred and divisiveness in the nation," the statement from the leaders said.
Journalist bodies also condemned the incident. National Alliance of Journalists and Delhi Union of Journalists said in a joint statement that the government has been targeting Newsclick apparently after the coverage it gave on the issues of workers and farmers. “We believe that this is yet another attempt by the Centre to muzzle freedom of press,” it said.
Press Club of India was "deeply concerned" about multiple raids and said it stands in solidarity with the journalists and demands the government to come out with details," it said.
Mumbai Press Club expressed "deep concern" regarding the searches and urged for an "unbiased investigation". It asked Delhi Police to desist from what is perceived as a "targeted harassment campaign against these journalists".
The Network of Women in Media, India (NWMI) said journalists, activists and artists who speak truth to power are being "unrelentingly harassed and persecuted by the government, while pliant and sycophantic mediapersons and media houses are being nurtured. This campaign to quell dissent has to stop."
DIGIPUB News India Foundation, a grouping on digital media organisations, said the searches were “another instance of the government’s pattern of arbitrary and intimidatory behaviour”.