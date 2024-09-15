'PR stunt': BJP on Kejriwal announcing to resign as Delhi CM

New Delhi: Reacting to Arvind Kejriwal’s declaration that he will step down as the Chief Minister of Delhi, the BJP said that it is just a “PR stunt”. Party spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said that the move is aimed at restoring his image.

“This is a PR stunt by Arvind Kejriwal. He has understood that his image among the people of Delhi is not of an honest leader but of a corrupt leader, today the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is known across the country as a corrupt party,” Bhandari said.

BJP state unit president Virendra Sachdeva questioned what took Kejriwal two days to make the declaration after he was given bail. “This so-called ‘two-day leave request’ is nothing but a smart act of transferring assets. Instead of the drama, Kejriwal should have sacked his Cabinet and transparently addressed the corruption allegations against his government,” Sachdeva said.