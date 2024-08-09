Preamble in NCERT books: Congress submits privilege notice against Dharmendra Pradhan for 'misleading' RS

New Delhi: Congress has submitted a notice of breach of privilege against Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan accusing him of misleading the Parliament on the removal of the Preamble of Constitution from NCERT textbooks by claiming that it is part of the Class VI textbook.

In a letter to Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Congress Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh said Pradhan has made 'factually incorrect and misleading' remarks after Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on August 7 raised the issue of omitting the Preamble from the Class III and VI textbooks.

While Pradhan said that the Class VI textbook still has Preamble in it, Jairam shared copies of textbooks of 2022 and 2024 to buttress his argument.