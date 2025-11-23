Menu
Protest against toxic air in Delhi turns tense as agitators 'pepper spray' police

The protesters had assembled near the India Gate and were holding a demonstration demanding action on Delhi's 'very poor' air quality. They were later removed by police personnel.
Last Updated : 23 November 2025, 16:44 IST
