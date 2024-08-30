R G Kar Hospital rape-murder: Bengal governor meets Amit Shah again as BJP keeps up rhetoric of central action

New Delhi: West Bengal governor CV Amanda Bose once again met Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the Bengal issue on Friday. Bose discussed the recent developments in the state, including the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar hospital in Kolkata, and the ensuing protests.

The meeting continued for an hour. Last week, Governor Bose had met President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to brief them on the incident and the consequent protests in the state.

There has been mounting speculation that Bose might communicate to the Union Government recommending the imposition of President’s Rule in West Bengal. Earlier this week, President Droupadi Murmu wrote an editorial for the news agency Press Trust of India, where pointing at the recents incidences of violence against women such as the RG Kar incident as well as the assault of two kindergarten children in Maharashtra’s Badlapur, she said that, “Enough is enough”.