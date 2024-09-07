Revision of electoral rolls to be carried out in Delhi from next month

New Delhi: The formal exercise for holding the Delhi Assembly polls, due early next year, will begin with a special summary revision of the electoral rolls through a house-to-house verification campaign from next month in the city, officials said.

The polls for the 70-member assembly in Delhi are due in February 2025, they said.

As part of the special summary revision, a crucial house-to-house verification exercise is being conducted across the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi in which Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will be visiting the homes of the people to verify elector details and assist in filling up relevant forms, the office of Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi said.