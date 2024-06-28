'Road less traveled' no more for BJD: Patnaik's party joins Opposition stir against NEET in Parliament

New Delhi: The Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Friday walked on a road it has not treaded so far by joining the Opposition in its protest against the ruling BJP on NEET exam issue in Rajya Sabha, entering the Well of the House and later walking out.

The party had on June 24 announced that it would be a “strong and vibrant Opposition” in Parliament. BJD has nine MPs in Rajya Sabha while it did not win a single Lok Sabha seat in the recent elections. The Opposition I.N.D.I.A. has 86 MPs.

BJD Rajya Sabha floor leader Sasmit Patra said the Opposition was demanding a discussion on NEET which is a "very important issue today which is plaguing the hearts and minds of millions" of students and their parents.