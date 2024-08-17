Routine OPD, OT services to be suspended on August 17, says AIIMS faculty association

Doctors at the Centre-run hospitals Safdarjung and RML will hold a silent protest march, sporting black ribbons, in solidarity with the protesting doctors.

"As you are aware, in light of the heinous incident that occurred at R G Kar Medical College, Kolkata, involving a resident doctor, the residents of our institute are on strike, demanding the urgent implementation of a 'Central Protection Act' to ensure a safe environment for practising doctors," the FAIMS said in a communication to the AIIMS-Delhi director.