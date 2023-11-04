RSS' national executive meet from Nov 5-7, Ayodhya Ram temple's consecration to be discussed

RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, Sah-Sarkaryavah Krishnagopal, and other leaders including Manmohan Vaidya, Mukunda, Arun Kumar, Ramdutt Chakradhar are expected to attend the annual meet, in addition to representatives of Sangh affiliate organisations. These include Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Bharatiya Janata Party, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, among others. Office bearers from 45 provinces – the division of regions and states as per the Sangh – will also participate. In all, 381 workers from across the country will participate.



Also on the agenda will be the plan to change the curriculum of the Sangh’s Siksha Varg. “A new curriculum will be given in the upcoming union education classes in 2024,” Ambekar said.



The RSS’s centennial celebrations will also be on the agenda as well as its continuous work on expansion plans. “With the centennial year in mind, targets that were set are being continuously reviewed every six months and in the annual meet, there will be a review on the achievement of that target,” Ambekar said.



The RSS top brass had decided to increase its footprint to over 1 lakh locations by 2025, but till now, leaders said, in as many 85,000-odd locations there are RSS shakhas.