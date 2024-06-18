Saved them from getting sacrificed: Jains raise Rs 15 lakh, dress up as Muslims to buy goats

As the whole world celebrated Bakrid on June 17, a man named Vivek Jain — standing in the courtyard of a temple in Chandni Chowk, about 500 m away from the famous Jama Masjid — saw himself surrounded by hundreds of goats.

According to a report by The Print, Vivek who is aged 30 and is a chartered accountant by profession, said that he and his team managed to save 124 goats from being slaughtered by raising Rs 15 lakh.

During the Bakrid or Eid-ul-Adha, Muslims worldwide celebrate the 'Festival of Sacrifice' which involved the sacrifice of usually a sheep, goat, cow or camel.

Vivek, on the other hand, has been playing Jain mantras — using a speaker to keep the animals calm.

According to The Print, Vivek said, "This is a powerful Jain mantra to bring peace and positivity. These goats are afraid because they think they have been gathered for slaughter. They don’t know we have given them a new lease of life."

With the excitement of 'saving the goats from the butcher's knife', the Naya Jain Mandir in Dharampur had the same energy as the goat markets had ahead of Bakrid.

The Jains living in Chandni Chowk visited the temple in large numbers - some to catch a glimpse pf the bleating goats, some to pet them lovingly and some to donate money for the fodder of the animals.