SC asks Delhi HC to decide ex-AAP minister Satyendar Jain's bail without unnecessary adjournment

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Delhi High Court to decide the bail plea by former Delhi Minister and senior AAP leader Satyender Kumar Jain without unnecessarily adjourning it.

A bench of Justices Manoj Misra and S V N Bhatti told the High Court to take a call on the matter on July 9, the next date of hearing.

The court, however, rejected Jain's plea to tag his instant plea along with similar matter pending before it the question whether default bail can be denied on filing of incomplete charge sheet.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Jain, submitted the issue before the court over whether the question on default bail can be deferred by the court on filing of incomplete charge sheet. Since the similar and identical issue was pending before this court, Jain's plea should also be tagged along with it.

He contended the High Court could not have given six weeks adjournment in Jain's case. The bench, however, said since such an issue was pending before a three-judge bench, it cannot take a call on this.