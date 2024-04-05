SC issues notice to Delhi Jal Board on AAP government plea alleging non-release of funds

The court has now fixed the Delhi government's petition for further hearing on April 10.

On April 1, the top court had issued a notice to the Principal Secretary (Finance) on the plea which alleged that the official was not releasing funds to the Delhi Jal Board despite budgetary approval by the legislative assembly.

"My civil servants do not listen to me," senior lawyer Abhishek Singhvi, who represents the Delhi government, had said, adding that Rs 1,927 crore was yet to be released to the DJB.

The Arvind Kejriwal government had moved the top court on March 20 over the issue in the latest run-in involving the bureaucracy and the ruling AAP dispensation in Delhi.

The CJI had assured the AAP government that it can always order the release of funds meant for the DJB even after they lapse on March 31.