SC orders immediate medical check-up of 14-yr-old rape survivor seeking to terminate 28-week pregnancy

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered immediate medical examination of 14-year-old rape survivor who sought a direction to terminate her 28-week pregnancy.

In a special evening hearing on Friday, after 4 pm, a bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala directed for her examination including the possible impact of pregnancy on her mental and physical health.

The bench decided to consider the matter on Monday.

The court was informed that the Bombay High Court had on April 4 rejected the plea filed by the mother of the minor.