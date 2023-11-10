SC refuses to stay proceedings in Allahabad High Court on suits related to Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday declined to stay the Allahabad High Court's order transferring to itself adjudication upon on the suits in connection with Mathura's Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sudhanshu Dhulia, and Ahsanuddin Amanullah, said it will not be fair to interfere with the high court order without hearing both the sides.

The apex court noted there were 18 petitions pending before the high court in the matter.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi along with advocate Fuzail Ahmed Ayubbi for the Muslim side, submitted that they are against the transfer itself and it should be heard at Mathura only, and there is no reason for transfer and also there is no such issue of national importance involved here.