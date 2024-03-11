SC sets aside High Court order expunging remarks of Haryana CM in IAS Ashok Khemka's appraisal report

'We are of the opinion that the division bench of the high court erred in law. Accordingly, we set aside the judgement of the division bench of the high court. Additionally, as we have been informed that the Accepting Authority is yet to take a decision on the underlying representation, we direct the Accepting Authority to take a decision on the Underlying Representation under Rule 9(7B) of the PAR (Performance Appraisal Report) Rules within a period of 60 days from the date of pronouncement of this judgement,' the bench said.

The top court granted liberty to the 1991 batch IAS officer, currently a principal secretary rank official in the state government, to take recourse to remedies as may be available under law.