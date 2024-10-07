Services delayed on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line

<p>New Delhi: Commuters faced inconvenience on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line as services were affected during the morning rush hour on Monday.</p>.<p>The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the services were delayed between Haiderpur Badli Mor and Jahangirpuri stations due to a technical reason. They didn't specify the exact reason.</p>.New Vande Bharat Metro train undergoes successful trial at 145 kmph in Kota.<p>The Yellow Line runs between the Millennium City Centre in Gurugram and Samaypur Badli in Delhi.</p>.<p>"Delay in services between Haiderpur Badli Mor and Jahangirpuri. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC <a href="https://x.com/OfficialDMRC/status/1843129241682247887" rel="nofollow">posted</a> on X at 8:50 am. </p>