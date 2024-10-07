Home
delhi

Services delayed on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the services were delayed between Haiderpur Badli Mor and Jahangirpuri stations due to a technical reason. They didn't specify the exact reason.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 05:46 IST

Published 07 October 2024, 05:46 IST
India News Delhi metro

