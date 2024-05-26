Seven newborns die in fire at east Delhi children's hospital

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a children's hospital in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar, leaving seven newborns dead, officials said on Sunday.

The officials of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said the blaze broke out at the children's hospital in Shahdara on Saturday night.

Twelve newborns were rescued from the medical facility but seven of them died, DFS chief Atul Garg said.

Five babies are undergoing treatment at another hospital, he said.

A senior police officer said the fire broke out at the Baby Care New Born Hospital and its adjacent building at around 11:30 pm on Saturday.