‘Severe’ levels of Delhi’s air quality prompts emergency review meetings

A spike in the stubble burning in Punjab and parts of Haryana coupled with vehicular and industrial emissions, waste burning and road dust led to the creation of the toxic haze that stretches up to the Gangetic plains. The maximum impact, however, is felt in Delhi-NCR.

“Many students went back home because of headache and water in the eyes. The visibility in the morning was just about 500 mt when I travelled to my school in the morning at 7 AM,” said a teacher working for a school in east Delhi.

While Delhi ordered shutting down of primary schools for this week, further decision on the school closure will be taken on Monday.

Dangerous levels of air pollution persisted throughout the day in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad from where lakhs commute to Delhi.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, at 4 PM Delhi’s Air Quality Index stood at 468, but Greater Noida recorded an AQI of 494 followed by Faridabad (460) and Noida (440). Gurugram was a tad better with a “very poor” AQI 367.