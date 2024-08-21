Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar summoned to Delhi by Congress top leadership on August 23

Congress top leadership has summoned Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to the national capital on Friday, amid the former landing in trouble over the Governor granting sanction for prosecution in corruption allegations.

Sources said both the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister, who is also Karnataka Congress president, will meet party chief Mallikarjun Kharge. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is also likely to be part of the meeting.