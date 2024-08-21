Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar summoned to Delhi by Congress top leadership on August 23

Congress top leadership has summoned Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to the national capital on Friday, amid the former landing in trouble over the Governor granting sanction for prosecution in corruption allegations.
Sources said both the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister, who is also Karnataka Congress president, will meet party chief Mallikarjun Kharge. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is also likely to be part of the meeting.
The exact agenda for the meeting is not known though sources said both the leaders are expected to brief the central leadership about the fallout of the Governor’s action and how the state government and party unit plan to counter the allegations.
Siddaramaiah has accused state Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot with indulging in discrimination while approving prosecution sanction requests.
Published 21 August 2024, 16:38 IST