Situation in district courts' record rooms 'grim', expedite process of weeding out files: Delhi HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has observed that the situation of the district courts' record rooms where case documents are kept, is 'grim' and the process of weeding out the records needs to be done expeditiously besides being monitored on a regular basis.

The high court directed the principal district and sessions judges of all the district courts in Delhi to monitor the progress of weeding out of case records in their respective districts and take effective steps in this regard.

Regarding weeding out of the record, a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet P S Arora was informed by the counsel for the Delhi High Court administration that necessary amendments have been already carried out, criterion for petty cases and cases for historical importance have been decided, committees to monitor weeding out have been constituted in each district court and around 52,000 files have already been weeded out.