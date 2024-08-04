Suicide note of UPSC aspirant highlights high rent, exam scams, depression as concerns on coaching hubs, wellbeing keep mounting

New Delhi: Amid concerns about the living conditions of UPSC aspirants in coaching hubs in Delhi after the death of three youths in Old Rajinder Nagar, the alleged suicide of a student who was struggling with depression has come to light.

The 26-year-old woman, a native of Maharashtra's Akola, was found hanging on July 21 at her PG at Old Rajinder Nagar, police said on Saturday after a purported suicide note surfaced online.

In the note, she delved into her struggle with depression and appealed to the government to reduce scams in government exams and to create jobs for the youth, besides calling for the rent in PGs and hostels meant for students to be decreased.

According to police, her family members have, however, said that she was depressed due to harassment by a man.