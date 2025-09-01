Menu
Supreme Court asks NGT to hear plea relating to noise levels at Delhi airport

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the Society for Protection of Culture, Heritage, Environment, Traditions and Promotion of National Awareness against the NGT's order of July 2024.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 16:59 IST
Published 01 September 2025, 16:59 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtDelhi AirportNGT

