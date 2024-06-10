Supreme Court extends time for AAP to vacate office premises by August 10

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday extended the time granted to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to vacate the office premises allotted to it here, from June 15, 2024 till August 10, 2024, on the party's undertaking that this opportunity would be the last one in this regard.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta rejected a contention by the applicant party that the vacating of premises should be subject to allotment of an alternative office space to the national political party.

The applicant sought a modification of the previous order of March 4, 2024 by the apex court to vacate the AAP office at Rouse Avenue here to be utilised for the expansion of Delhi courts.

Advocate K Parameshwar, appearing for the Delhi High Court, which exercised administrative control over the Delhi courts, claimed that the space had been allotted to it since 2020.

"We have not got possession of the space for the last four years. If the court is extending the time, it should be the last opportunity, we don't want to suffer due to tussle between the applicant party and the Union government," he said.