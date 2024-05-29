Supreme Court refuses urgent listing of Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail extension plea

The Supreme Court registry on Wednesday refused an urgent listing of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail by 7 days on health grounds.

This comes after the Aam Aadmi Party national supremo on May 28 sought an urgent listing of the matter in the SC.

Kejriwal has sought extension of his interim bail by seven days to undergo a host of medical tests, including a PET-CT scan in view of his "sudden and unexplained weight loss, coupled with high ketone levels", which are indicative of kidney, serious cardiac ailments and even cancer.

The chief minister, in his fresh plea filed on May 26, said he will surrender before jail authorities on June 9 instead of June 2, the scheduled date for his return to prison.

(With PTI inputs)


