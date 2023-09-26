Supreme Court sets up 7-judge to reconsider its 1998 verdict involving MPs in Narasimha Rao case

The bench said that in the course of the judgement in Narsimha Rao, Justice S C Agarwal noted that if the construction in support of the immunity under Article 105(2) for a bribe taker were to be accepted, a member would be liable to be prosecuted on a charge for bribery if he accepts bribe for not speaking or not voting for a matter under consideration before the House. The top court said but he would enjoy immunity from prosecution for such a charge if he accepts a bribe for speaking or giving his vote in Parliament in a particular manner.

The bench said the judgement of Justice Agarwal states that the offence is complete with the acceptance of the money or agreement to accept money being concluded and is not dependent on performance of the illegal promise by the receiver. It further added that this aspect had not been dealt with in the judgement of the majority.

“For these reasons, we're of the view that the correctness of the view of the majority in Narasimha Rao shall be considered by a larger bench of seven-judge bench," the bench said.

On March 19, 2019, the Supreme Court had ordered to set up a larger Constitution bench to decide if a lawmaker can take refuge under immunity clause to avoid criminal prosecution for voting in Parliament or Assembly after taking bribe from some beneficiary.

The court had said the matter was of "substantial public importance" and involved the "issue of wide ramifications".

In 1998, the five-judge constitution bench in the PV Narasimha Rao versus CBI case, had held that parliamentarians had immunity under the Constitution against criminal prosecution for any speech made and vote cast inside the House.

Two judges on the bench had then taken the view that the protection under Article 105(2)/194(2) of the Constitution and the immunity granted cannot extend to cases where bribery for making a speech or vote in a particular manner in the House is alleged.

The majority view, while acutely conscious of the seriousness of the offence, felt that the wrongful act and the “sense of indignation” of the bench should not lead to a narrow construction of the constitutional provisions which may have the effect of impairing the guarantee to effective parliamentary participation and debate.