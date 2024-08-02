Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi High Court rejects Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar's plea against arrest

Delhi High Court on Friday rejected Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar's plea against arrest in Swati Maliwal assault case.

Kumar, currently in judicial custody, allegedly assaulted Maliwal at Kejriwal's official residence on May 13. He was arrested on May 18.

The FIR against Kumar was registered on May 16 under Indian Penal Code provisions related to criminal intimidation, destruction of evidence, assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

His bail plea was earlier dismissed by the trial court and the high court and is pending before the Supreme Court.

