Swati Maliwal questions AAP's choice of new Delhi CM, slams Atishi's family for backing Afzal Guru

Atishi's academician parents Vijay Singh and Tripta Sahi were part of a committee which campaigned for S A R Geelani and Afzal Guru, who were accused in the 2001 Parliament attack case. While Geelani was acquitted, Afzal was executed after his appeals and mercy plea were rejected.

Responding to Maliwal's attack, senior AAP leader Dilip Pandey told reporters, “Swati Maliwal is such a person who takes the ticket of Rajya Sabha from AAP and takes a script from the BJP before speaking. I would say that if she has even a bit of shame left, then she must give up the AAP Rajya Sabha seat and should go to Rajya Sabha from the BJP.”

Maliwal later responded, “Being an MP from Delhi, it is my responsibility to raise the voice of Delhi and the country. It will never so happen that my Delhi falls into the hands of terrorist Afzal Guru lovers and I sit quietly! You can say whatever you want against me, but you will have to answer for your links with terrorist Afzal.”

Maliwal, who was elected to Rajya Sabha on AAP ticket in January this year, fell out with the party after she claimed that she was assaulted by Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar at his official residence.