Teen stabbed to death in Delhi for brushing shoulders with boy eating momos

New Delhi: A 17-year-old youth was stabbed to death after his shoulder touched the assailant's shoulder in Dabri area of Delhi's Dwarka, police said on Friday.

"On December 17, we got information that a man stabbed a juvenile after the victim's shoulder touched the shoulder of the accused while having momos in Rohtash Nagar area," said a senior police officer.

A team was sent to the spot, police said, adding the matter is being investigated.