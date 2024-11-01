Home
Thank people of Delhi for stopping AQI from slipping to 'severe' category on Diwali: Gopal Rai

'Thanks to the responsible actions of many residents who avoided using firecrackers, we managed to avoid a severe AQI reading,' Rai said.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 09:25 IST

Published 01 November 2024, 09:25 IST
India NewsDelhiAir PollutionAQI

