Time for unbiased evaluation of 'Vande Mataram', it was never anti-Islam: Rajnath Singh

Participating in the debate on the '150th anniversary of national song Vande Mataram', Singh also hit out at the Congress, claiming that the politics of appeasement led to the division of India.
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 14:38 IST
Published 08 December 2025, 14:38 IST
India NewsDelhiIndian PoliticsRajnath SinghVande Mataram

