To understand Sangh, heart is needed more than mind, says RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale

"Many a times, I say don't try to understand the Sangh from distance. Come closer to the Sangh and see it. If you don't like then leave," the RSS general secretary said. "To understand Sangh, mind is needed. But more than mind, it is the heart that is needed."

Addressing the event, Andhra Pradesh Governor and a former Supreme Court judge justice (retired) S Abdul Nazeer praised Hedgewar's life and work, saying he was an 'illustrious freedom fighter'.