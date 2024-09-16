Two juveniles held for killing a man in mobile snatching bid in northeast Delhi

New Delhi: Two juveniles allegedly stabbed to death a 32-year-old man in a bid to snatch his mobile phone in northeast Delhi, police said on Monday.

The accused, aged 15 and 17, were apprehended from Shastri Park area at midnight, they said.

The incident took place near Buland Masjid in Shastri Park at 8 pm on Sunday when Abdul Kayyum, a rickshaw puller, was standing there, a police officer said.