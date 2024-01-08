'Usurped power, aided convicts': SC slams Gujarat govt over Bilkis Bano case

"Although this opinion is also a negative opinion, the same is not in accordance with sub-section (2) of Section 432 of the CrPC and, therefore, is of no consequence except when viewed from the prism of being an opinion of one of the members of the Jail Advisory Committee, Dahod Jail," the bench said.

The proceedings of the Jail Advisory Committee of Dahod Jail, which had recommended remission is itself vitiated and further, there is no compliance of sub-section (2) of Section 432 of the CrPC, so the said opinion was not considered by the appropriate government. On that score also, the orders of remission are vitiated, the bench said.

With regard to previous order of May 13, 2022 by a two-judge bench allowing the Gujarat government to decide remission plea, the bench said the State of Gujarat has acted in tandem and was complicit with what the petitioner-respondent No 3 (one of the convicts) herein had sought before this court.

"This is exactly what this court had apprehended at the previous stages of this case and had intervened on three earlier occasions in the interest of truth and justice by transferring the investigation of the case to the CBI and the trial to the Special Court at Mumbai," the bench said.