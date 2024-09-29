Vasant Kunj deaths: Delhi Police to study Burari suicide case to probe 'occult practices' angle

New Delhi: The Delhi Police will study the 2018 Burari suicide case to see if there was any "occult practice" angle in the deaths of a man and his four daughters at a village in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, officials said on Sunday.

They said that the case had raised concerns as the team found a red threat tied on the waist, hand and neck of the four girls. A box of sweets was also recovered from the spot.

According to the police, Heera Lal Sharma, who worked as a carpenter at the Indian Spinal Injury Centre in Vasant Kunj for the last 28 years, and his four daughters -- Neetu (26), Nikki (24), Neeru (23) and Nidhi (20) -- took their lives under a suicide pact.